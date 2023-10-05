Police in Rumphi have arrested six people on suspicion that they have been endangering the safety of people travelling on M1 Road around Chiweta Escarpment and Livingstonia Road.

Rumphi Police Station Public Relations Officer Noel Kamchenga has confirmed the arrests which took place on Wednesday.

“The suspects have allegedly been blocking the M1 Road around Chiweta Escarpments as well as along Livingstonia Road with intent to steal from people travelling on the roads.

“Police have managed to arrest these suspects through intensive investigations and intelligence gatherings,” he said.

The suspects have been identified as Penjani Vwalika, aged 39, Bonaventure Mkandawire, aged 35, Forgiveness Msiska, aged 27, Richard Msiska aged, 18, Ephraim Phuwa, aged 20 and Fred Khombe, aged 19.

Kamchenga further said the suspects will soon appear in court to answer charges of intentionally endangering safety of persons travelling by road which is contrary to section 237 of the penal code.

Reported by Manasse Nyirendal