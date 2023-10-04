Moyale Barracks coach Victor Chingoka says his side is taking this afternoon’s Super League game against Civo as a final.

The two sides which are fighting relegation meet this afternoon at Rumphi Stadium.

Mzuzu based Soldiers Moyale are on position 13 with 26 points from 22 games while Civo have 25 points from 23 games and are 14th in the 16-team league

The winner of today’s match will improve their chances of survival in the Super League.

In a pre-match interview, Moyale Barracks coach Victor Chingoka said this is an important game for the team.

“This game will determine our position in the league. I have told my boys to play like final game, as you can see we are not safe. A bad result to us will lead us to relegation zone,” said Chingoka.

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers are on top of the table seconded by FCB Nyasa Big Bullets while Extreme FC are still anchoring the log table.