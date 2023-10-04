…Carrier becomes the first in Africa to receive the 737-9 model, enhancing its connectivity across the continent and India.

Air Tanzania, in partnership with Boeing [NYSE: BA], celebrated a historic moment today with the arrival of its inaugural fuel-efficient 737 MAX single-aisle jet. In a significant feat, Air Tanzania has become the first airline in Africa to take delivery of the larger 737-9 model, signalling a major stride towards meeting the escalating travel demands in West Africa, Southern Africa, and India.

Eng. Ladislaus Matindi, Managing Director of Air Tanzania, expressed his excitement, saying, “The acquisition of our first Boeing 737-9 marks a significant milestone for Air Tanzania, a momentous occasion that echoes the spirit of the Wings of Kilimanjaro. This advanced airplane is fulfilling our promise to deliver an extraordinary experience to our customers. As we ascend to new heights, Air Tanzania enhances the fleet’s capabilities and exemplifies its commitment while extending our appreciation to Boeing as invaluable partners in enabling our vision.”

At present, Air Tanzania operates commercial services across Africa and to destinations in Asia, boasting a fleet that includes two 787-8 Dreamliners and one 767-300 Freighter. Since its delivery in June 2023, the 767-300 Freighter has been instrumental in solving critical cargo challenges across Africa while opening up opportunities for global business expansion. Additionally, the airline has an additional 787-8 Dreamliner on order, further underlining its commitment to growth.

Anbessie Yitbarek, Boeing’s Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Africa, emphasized the significance of the delivery, stating, “Today marks an important milestone for Air Tanzania with the delivery of its 737 MAX, which is perfectly suited to connect the airline to prominent markets in Africa, providing it with enhanced capability and flexibility across its network. The 737-9, with its versatility and fuel efficiency, will support Air Tanzania’s goal of opening new opportunities and expanding its network.”

The 737 MAX family, known for its enhanced efficiency, improved environmental performance, and increased passenger comfort, is set to revolutionize the single-aisle market. Powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines and featuring advanced technology winglets, the 737 MAX reduces fuel use and emissions by an impressive 20% when compared to its predecessors.

Boeing’s Commercial Market Outlook for Africa predicts a burgeoning demand for 1,025 airplanes over the next two decades. This projection aligns with the overall African air traffic growth forecast, which stands at a remarkable 7.4%, marking it as the third-highest among global regions and surpassing the global average growth rate of 6.1%.

Boeing, a prominent global aerospace company, specializes in the development, manufacturing, and servicing of commercial airplanes, defense products, and space systems. With a presence in over 150 countries, Boeing is a leading U.S. exporter and leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunities, sustainability, and community impact.

Air Tanzania’s receipt of its first Boeing 737 MAX signifies not only a remarkable achievement for the airline but also a significant step forward for African aviation, paving the way for increased connectivity, efficiency, and growth across the continent and beyond.