A police officer identified Jones Kampezeni, has died after a Malawi Police vehicle which he was driving overturned last night in Thyolo.

According to a police report, Mpezeni was assigned to ferry a retired police officer.

In the vehicle registration number MP 2622 Trooper, Mpezeni was with three other police officers from Limbe Police Training School.

On arrival at Mtambo, Mpezeni lost control of the motor vehicle reportedly due to excessive speed and the vehicle swerved to the extreme offside verge where it overturned.

Following the impact, the driver sustained fractures on both arms and severe head injury, while three other passengers escaped with different degrees of injuries.

They were all taken to Queen Elizabeth Central hospital where the Mpezeni was pronounced dead before treatment was duly rendered to him.

The other officers are currently responding to treatment at Queen Elizabeth Central hospital after sustaining different degrees of injuries.