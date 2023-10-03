The European Union (EU) has provided 2.5 million Euros (about K2.8 billion) grant to support the launch of the Malawi Regulatory Authority (Mera) twinning project which aims at spearheading modernization and industrialization in the country’s economy.

Government through the Minister of Energy and Mining, Ibrahim Matola has hailed the move by EU.

“Mera as an authority needs to be well equiped and connected to it’s customers as well as regional regulators. The help received from European Union is of significance and will help the country to move forward towards vision 2063,” said Matola.

He added that with the support, service delivery will improve and Mera will be equipped in the execution of it’s duties.

On his part, European Ambassador to Malawi, Rune Skinnebach stated that EU is committed to continue supporting Malawi in achieving the 2063 agenda which includes supporting the energy sector.