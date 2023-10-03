Government through the Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture says residents in flood prone areas will be allocated land in safer places to protect them from disasters.

Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Owen Chomanika said this during a press briefing in Lilongwe.

Chomanika stated that residents living in flood prone areas at Soche in Blantyre will be allocated land at Mapanga relocation site in Blantyre district.

“Government has allocated 300 hectares of land at Mapanga for those residing in Soche mountain, this is being done to protect them in case of another disaster,” said Chomanika.

Meanwhile, the deputy minister has asked Malawians of goodwill to join government in the initiative so that it is successful.

Speaking at the press briefing, Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) Commissioner, Charles Kalemba, said the department will use necessary force to people who are not compliant in the relocation exercise.

Earlier this year, Cyclone Freddy hit several areas in the Southern Region and people living at the Soche Mountain were some of the most affected. The floods and mudslides induced by the cyclone led to deaths and destruction of property. Some people who went missing due to the devastation are yet to be accounted for up to this day.