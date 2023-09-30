Mzuzu based Moyale Barracks will host Blue Eagles in the first leg of the Airtel Top 8 at Rumphi Stadium today.

Moyale Barracks coach Victor Chingoka said in an interview that his boys are ready to work tirelessly until the last whistle.

“Last time Moyale were booted out in the quarterfinals against Wanderers but this time it is a different game. We are starting the journey to the finals and my boys are ready and everything is intact to win the game against Eagles,” said Chingoka.

Blue Eagles coach Elia Kananji said his team is in Rumphi to win the game.

“We can’t afford to lose this game, it is very important to us, and we want to beat them here before the replay at Nankhaka, the team is in Rumphi for one mission, to win the game and return happily,” said Kananji.

In related development, Mafco FC will play Kamuzu Barracks at Dedza Stadium in another Airtel Top 8 fixture.