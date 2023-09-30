Moyale Barracks FC on Saturday played a 1-all draw with Blue Eagles in the first leg of the Airtel Top 8 quarterfinal held at Rumphi Stadium.

Eagles were the first to score through Gilbert Chirwa in the 27th minute after Moyale defence failed to clear the ball in the box.

Gasten Simkonda equalised for Moyale eight minutes later with a header from a corner kick.

In the second half, Moyale came with different play but they missed a lot of chances through Raphael Phiri and Hassan Upindi in front.

Speaking after the game, Moyale Barracks coach Victor Chingoka said the condition of the ground contributed to the poor play of his players.

“After beating them in league game, we knew Eagles will come strong, and the condition of the ground also contributed to our play. We will fight hard in the second play at Nankhaka in Lilongwe,” said Chingoka.

In his remarks, Blue Eagles assistant Coach Christopher Sibale also mentioned the ground condition.

“The surface is so hard, not conducive to the game of football. We are expecting and looking forward to the second play at home,” said Sibale.

The second leg match is scheduled to take place at Nankhaka in Lilongwe on 29 October, 2023.

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers are the defending Champions of the cup.