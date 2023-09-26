The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has accused President Lazarus Chakwera of taking credit for a multi-million dollar deal which the DPP claims was already signed by DPP leader Peter Mutharika in 2019 when he was President of Malawi.

On 25th September, 2023, president Lazarus Chakwera met with president of African Export – Import bank (Afreximbank), Bennedict Oramah in New York, United States of America at the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The meeting came months after it was announced in June this year that the bank would give Malawi Government a grant of US$2.6 billion (approximately K2.6 trillion) for the financing of Mega farms, establishment of an industrial park in Blantyre and the special economic zone, among other projects.

However, DPP says Chakwera is getting credit for a deal which was already done in 2019 by former president Peter Mutharika.

“Do not listen to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) about industrial park development by Afreximbank, the deal was already signed by Peter Mutharika on 18th July, 2019,” the DPP said on its Facebook page.