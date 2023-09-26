The Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Blantyre is in third day of a revival week as the church is clocking 100 years of existence in the commercial city.

It is reported that an Advent Message arrived in Blantyre and was first received at Chiwembe SDA church on 29th September in 1923 where people got baptised and opened a church.

As the church prepares for celebrations marking 100 years of existence of the SDA Church in Blantyre, the ‘Chiwembe for Blantyre centenary’ organizing committee has organized a revival week and a big Sabbath at the end.

According to the vice chairperson of ‘Chiwembe for Blantyre centenary’ organizing committee Mabvuto Wiseman Bello, the revival week has started on Sunday 24th September and will conclude on Friday 29th September, 2023.

Wiseman Bello said the revival week will be followed by a Big Sabbath which is expected to take place on Saturday 30th September, 2023 at Soche SDA church ground in the city.

The big sabbath is expected to be blessed by SDA Church Malawi president Tony Nyirenda and it will spiced up with other activities including music performances.

“Indeed we are in the third day of our revival week which got started last Sunday. The climax of the revival week will be on Saturday when we shall have a Big Sabbath at Soche SDA Church where our president Pastor TY Nyirenda is also expected to launch 35 crusades which will take place in the city from 1st October, 2023,” said Bello.

Meanwhile, Wiseman Bello says as part of the 100 years celebration, the church has organised a mega crusade to take place from 15 to 28 October at Njamba Freedom Park in the city where pastor Daniel Chunga from Zambia is expected to grace the occasion.

He has further revealed that preparations for the Chiwembe for Blantyre centenary celebration are at an advanced stage.