The Director of Health and Social Services for Balaka District Council, Dr. Chimwemwe Thambo has commended various non-governmental organizations (NGO’s) working in the health sector in the District for their enormous support in the provision and delivery of health care services in the District.

Thambo made the remarks on Friday during a health stakeholders meeting that was organized to discuss how they can together revamp and intensify provision of quality health care system in the District.

He further divulged that the cordial relationship which exist between the District Health Management Team (DHMT) and the Civil Society Organizations Network in the district has been a pillar as well as a catalyst in the provision of quality health care services, expressing hope that the relationship will continue to grow to greater heights for the benefit of people of the District.

”Honestly, it has been a great journey working in collaboration with members of the CSO community in Balaka. As a District, we have been receiving an incredible support be it financially, materially and technically from various NGO’s working in the District.

”For instance, recently we had a cholera outbreak and I must emphasize that we won that fight with support from members of the CSO community,” said Thambo.

In his remarks, Chairperson of the Health Thematic Group in the Balaka CSO Network, Darlington Thole, committed the organisations’ unwavering support in the delivery of quality healthcare to the people in the District. He, however, called for a heightened communication system among various stakeholders in the health sector in the District in order to achieve desirable goals.

The meeting drew together more than 40 non-governmental organizations working in the health sector in the District.