Malawi Government has announced the introduction of special allowances for civil servants which will be effective next month.

This is according to a memo dated Monday 25 September, 2023 signed by Secretary for Human Resources Management and Development, Blessings Chilabade.

In the memo which has been addressed to all controlling officers and heads of departments, Chilabade indicated that the special allowances will be effective from 1st October this year.

The secretary said the newly introduced special allowances will only benefit civil servants from Grade R to grade C.

“I am pleased to inform you that, as part of ongoing efforts to improve the welfare of Civil Servants, Government has introduced a Special Allowance for officers in Grades C to R with effect from 1st October, 2023,” reads part of the memo.

According to the memo, the new package will see civil servants in Grade C-I pocketing K40,000, while those in Grade J-N will be getting K30,000 and those in Grade O-R will be getting K20,000 per month.

It is further reported that the Special Allowance shall be subject to periodic review alongside other allowances.