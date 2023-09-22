Government has with immediate effect temporarily closed Robert Blake Secondary School following students’ riots in the wee hours of today.

Deputy Minister of Education, Nancy Chaola Mdooko has issued a temporary closure order this afternoon after she inspected the science laboratories and part of the library which were set on fire.

“Looking at the extent of damage these learners have caused, I direct the immediate closure of the School to allow authorities take stock and teachers get reorganised. I must also emphasize that the culprits should be taken to book,” said Mdooko.

She then directed authorities to ensure the school is reopened within two weeks starting with the Form 1 students whom she believes are victims of the unruly behaviour of their seniors.

Meanwhile, some students who remained stranded have been supported with money for transport.

Mdooko was accompanied by the Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Dr Rachel Chimbwete Phiri and other senior Ministry officials.