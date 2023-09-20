President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has been honored as a champion of gender equality.

Chakwera received an award from the Human Kind Institute during the Fashion for Development Gala, a side event on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday evening.

“I am honored by the Human Kind Institute’s recognition of my efforts in promoting gender empowerment,” he said in his acceptance speech.

“I am pleased to accept this award in celebration of the remarkable achievements of Malawian women, both at home and abroad. I consider these achievements an honor to showcase for the world to see,” he added.

President Chakwera highlighted the contributions of female artisans to the tourism sector, noting that many of the products promoting tourism are crafted by women.

“In every sector of our economy, we cannot achieve sustainable development without considering the recognition of the contributions of women and girls. Their efforts must lead to empowerment,” he emphasized.

The Malawian leader is commended for elevating the status of women in the country by surpassing the SADC gender equality threshold. He has achieved 40 percent representation of women in his cabinet and more than 40 percent in decision-making positions.

President Chakwera’s dedication to championing gender equality and recognizing the significant contributions of women and girls across sectors demonstrates his commitment to a more equitable and inclusive society.