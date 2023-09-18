President Lazarus Chakwera says United States based non-profit GiveDirectly will give Malawi about K50 billion for the national social cash transfer.

Chakwera who is in the United States has said this today in a Facebook Page.

“I am delighted to inform you fellow Malawians that our national social cash transfer initiative has received a huge boost of US$42 million (over 50 billion Malawi Kwacha) from GiveDirectly, a US-based non-profit organisation,” said Chakwera.

According to Chakwera, GiveDirectly President, Right Honourable Rory Stewart, has told him that the organisation is doubling efforts to finalise the design of a US$300 million (K300 billion) wealth creation project that will cumulatively benefit 1 million people from the initial 460,000 adults who will receive lumpsum amounts of close to US$550 (about K600,000).

GiVveDirectly works in several rural areas in Malawi where it provides to cash Malawians.

President Lazarus Chakwera is in the United States where he is expected to attend the United Nations General Assembly.