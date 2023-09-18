President Lazarus Chakwera has asked the International Labour Organization (ILO) to help Malawi in the creation of decent and sustainable jobs for young people in the country.

Chakwera said this after his meeting with Director General for International Labour Organisation (ILO), Gilbert Houngbo, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States of America.

The Malawi president outlined to ILO the catastrophic effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy which affected many Malawians.

“In my meeting with International Labour Organization ILO) Director General, Gilbert Houngbo, I called for sustained support to Malawi as we explore better job creation strategies and harmonisation of social protection Programmes withing post-cyclone Freddy economic recovery,” said Chakwera.

He added that his attendance of Global Acceleration on Jobs and Social Protection for Just Transition event has strengthened the network Malawi has with the global community, in implementing a roadmap that focuses on economic diversification, increased job opportunities and enhanced social protection.