The Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) says it will start conducting quantity assessment of prepackaged goods as part of the Product Certification and Imports Quality Monitoring schemes.

Through a press release by the statutory organization, the statement indicated that, the exercise will be done inorder to enhance consumer protection by verifying that prepackaged goods contain the declared quantities as labelled on their packaging.

“The MBS would like to inform the public that pursuant to section 23 of Metrology Act, it will start conducting quantity assessment of prepackaged goods as part of the Product Certification and Imports Quality Monitoring schemes. The implementation of the requirements will commence on 1 October, 2023,” it stated.

MBS has further highlighted that the process of the assessment aims at promoting transparency, build trust between consumers and manufacturers and ultimately enhance consumer satisfaction.

“The assessment will also improve trade facilitation by ensuring that goods manufactured in Malawi are competitive both on the local and international markets, by meeting both quality and quantity requirements,” it added.

MBS has, however, urged manufactures, importers and distributors to cooperate fully with the initiative to ensure its success.