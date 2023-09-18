A 17-year-old boy who scored six points in Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams is engaged in piece works as he eyes selection to Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS).

Joseph Mathias Katole lives at Kaoche in Traditional Authority Maliri ku Lilongwe.

He is one three students who scored six points, the best points a student can get, in the 2023 MSCE.

Local media Zodiak reported that its team found Katole moulding bricks, a piece work which he hopes will help him raise funds which he will be able to use for his needs in university.

Katole told Zodiak that his dream is to study medicine at the KUHeS and would also welcome a chance to study abroad.

His father Mathias Katole, who is a bricklayer, told Zodiak that educating Joseph was not an easy task due to financial challenges. He added that sometimes Joseph was being bailed out by well-wishers.

“I am happy that he has now done well in his studies,” said Mathias.

In the 2023 MSCE exams, Out of the 160,585 who registered for the examinations, 154,132 candidates sat for the examinations and 83,846 passed representing a 54.4 percent pass rate.

Two students from Dedza Secondary School and St Mary’s Secondary School in Zomba also scooped six points each.