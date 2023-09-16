Moyale Barracks can now breath as they are out of the relegation zone after beating Extreme FC.

A goal in each half from Raphael Phiri was enough for the Lions of Kaning’ina to collect maximum points over struggling Extreme who are bottom of the table.

This is the second win for Moyale in the second round of the league. It comes days after head coach Charles Mhango resigned.

In his remarks, new head coach Victor Chingoka thanked his boys for the work well done.

“Let me thanks my boys for the work well done, and they displayed a wonderful play, we are still not safe but we will work hard to run away from the relegation zone, and will encourage them to work extra to remain in the league,” said Chingoka.

On his part, Assistant Coach for Extreme Elvis Kafoteka said his boys failed to take his advice.

“We played well and it was a balanced one especially in the second half, and the first goal came after a ball watching in the back. My boys were playing like a friendly match, we were not serious enough, yes we created more chances but we failed to use them. We still have seven games to go, anything can happen,” said Kafoteka.

Raphael Phiri was voted Man of the Match.

Moyale now have 26 points from 22 games and pushes up from position 14 to 10, while Extreme with 14 points from 23 games so far played.