The National Black Lawyers Association in the United States has named Moyenda Mutharika-Knapp, the daughter of former Malawi President Peter Mutharika, among the top 100 Black Lawyers in the United States of America.

Mutharika-Knapp is among top 100 black in a country with over 1.3 million active lawyers.

“[National Black Lawyers Association} selects the most successful and influential lawyers with reputations for providing excellent legal representation in their respective practice areas. In sum, we are an African-American legal brain trust,” reads the Association’s website.

Moyenda is the second-born daughter of Mutharika who also worked as a law professor in the United States before joining politics in Malawi.

According to the National Black Lawyers Association website, she is an attorney with in-house and law firm experience and has experience handling employer side employment law, commercial litigation, and long term disability matters.

She has also represented employers in employment law matters; plans, administrators, and employers in long term disability lawsuits; and companies in business disputes.

“I have defended employers in employment discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination cases in state and federal courts and before administrative agencies, such as the Illinois Department of Human Rights, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). I draft employment related documents, such as separation agreements, and provide employment counseling.

“Since 2005 I have been an adjunct professor at Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, where I teach two courses: Trial Advocacy and Civil Discovery,” she says in her entry on the website.