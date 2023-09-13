…Eagles to host Moyale, KB to play Mafco…

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers will begin the defense of the Airtel Top 8 Cup with a crucial quarterfinal match against two-time winners, Silver Strikers, whilst FCB Nyasa Big Bullets will welcome Civil Service United.

The unveiling ceremony of the sixth edition was held at Mpira Village on Wednesday morning, where the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) alongside Airtel Plc Limited officially unveiled kits for all the eight participating teams.

A total of 11 matches will be played through the competition and the quarterfinals will be played in a home and away basis where goal aggregate and away goal rules shall apply while the semifinals and final matches will be played in a single fixture.

Just like the last two editions, there was no any draw conducted because position one team was automatically paired against the eighth placed team, second placed team playing the seventh team, third against sixth and fourth against fifth.

According to FAM, the competition will be played between September 23 and December 9 and will be participated by the teams that finished in the top eight in the 2022 Super League season.

The 2018 champions Blue Eagles will host Moyale Barracks while Kamuzu Barracks will welcome Mafco FC in all military affairs.

Once the quarter-final matches are complete, the organizers will conduct a draw for the semifinals.

The winner will walk with MK17 million and a beautiful trophy, and on top of that, all the teams will receive MK 1 million as a participation fee.

Silver is the most successful team in the competition, having won it twice in the first and second editions.

Blue Eagles, Bullets, and Wanderers have won it once since it was launched sometime back.

Draw in full:

-Mighty Mukuru Wanderers v. Silver Strikers

-FCB Nyasa Big Bullets v. Civil Service United

-Blue Eagles v. Moyale Barracks

-Kamuzu Barracks v. Mafco FC