Lighthouse Trust says it wants to see become Malawi Aids free and has since appealed to development partners to continue providing assistance in the fight against HIV transmission to the end.

One of Lighthouse Trust board members, Owen Lupeska said this at Zomba Central Hospital during a tour of HIV and Aids projects implemented under Tisungane Clinic.

He said he was impressed with collaboration between Lighthouse Trust and the Ministry of Health and called for continued collaboration towards eliminating HIV and Aids.

Lupeska said the tour of Zomba Central Hospital was intended to monitor how Tisungane Clinic is providing services to clients and how it is coping to service demand.

He said he was impressed with how the clinic operates and has appreciated some of the challenges at the clinic.

“We’re very grateful for assistance we receive from development partners and let me say that we appreciate this gesture.. I’ve seen how the assistance is being used to respond to HIV and Aids, ” the Lighthouse Trust board member added.

Lighthouse Trust, Chief Programme Officer, Thom Chaweza, said the trust is doing its best to delivery of services at Tisungane Clinic despite operating from a limited space at the Zomba Hospital.

He added that Tisungane Clinic has well trained staff, dedicated to duty and ethical in their profession.

Apart from touring Tisungane Clinic, the board members also toured cervical cancer and TB screening sections at the hospital.