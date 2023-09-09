Malawi’s cultural grouping Mulhako Wa Alhomwe will dedicate seven days from September 30 this year to pray for survivors of Cyclone Freddy in Malawi.

The prayers will be part of this year’s annual Mulhako Wa Alhomwe festival, which will be held from October 6-8 in Mulanje district. The festival will also feature a donation of food and other items to cyclone survivors.

Muchanakwaye Mpuluka, the organization’s chairperson for this year’s festival, said the prayers will be a way to show support for the survivors and to help them heal. He said the cyclone had caused a lot of damage and displacement, and that many people were still struggling to recover.

“We will dedicate one week from September 30 to pray for our brothers and sisters who were affected by the cyclone Freddy and are still suffering,” said Mpuluka. “We will also donate assorted items such as food to the victims.”

The Mulhako Wa Alhomwe festival is a major event in Malawi, and it is expected to draw thousands of people from all over the country. The festival, one of the country’s big tourism event, will feature traditional music, dance, and food, as well as cultural exhibits.

The organizers of the festival hope that it will be a way to bring the community together and to show support for those who have been affected by the cyclone.