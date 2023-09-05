A man aged 21 has hanged himself at Khuyu area in Likoma district.

The deceased has been identified as Trite Njikho who hailed from Kamalango village in the area of Traditional Authority Mbwana in NkhataBay.

According to the reporter, on September 3, 2023, he woke up early in the morning to gather rocks for house construction. In the course, he surprisingly saw a human being hanging from the tree.

He was shocked and immediately reported the matter to the village headman who reported the matter to Likoma Police.

Following the receipt of the report, Police officers together with medical personnel rushed to the scene of the crime.

Postmortem conducted by medical personnel who confirmed that death was caused by suffocation secondary to strangulation.

Meanwhile, Police in the area are advising members of the public to always share their problems rather than taking their own lives whenever they are facing challenges.