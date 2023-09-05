The Ministry of Health says it will start the second phase of Polio immunization campaign to children below the age of 15.

Through a statement, the ministry has highlighted that the phase will begin from 13th to 16th September, 2023.

“The campaign is in line with the World Health Organization (WHO) mandate on the need to immunize children under the age of 15 against Polio,” it stated.

It further highlighted that the immunization campaign will be administered in homes as well as in government and private hospitals from 8am to 5pm.

The ministry has since urged parents and guardians to allow their children to receive the immunization regardless of whether the children received the dose in the first phase.

Polio is caused by a virus and is spread through feacally contaminated food or water. Everyone is at risk of polio though children under the age of 15 are more at risk. The disease can only be prevented through immunization and by practicing food, personal hygiene and proper disposal of feaces and waste.