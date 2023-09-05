New Delhi – The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the 15-player squad that will represent India in the upcoming Cricket World Cup. The squad is led by Rohit Sharma, with Hardik Pandya as his deputy.

The batting lineup is strong, with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Suryakumar Yadav. The all-round department is also well-stocked, with Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Shardul Thakur. The bowling attack is led by Jasprit Bumrah, with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj as his partners.

One of the most significant revelations was the inclusion of KL Rahul in the squad. Rahul, who suffered a thigh injury earlier in the year during the IPL, has successfully cleared his fitness tests after rigorous training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. His return to form was highlighted as he recently scored a fifty against Zimbabwe. Rahul is now set to play a crucial role in India’s World Cup campaign, starting with the opener against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma have been omitted from the squad, while Prasidh Krishna has not made the final cut.

The squad will be subject to approval by the International Cricket Council (ICC) before the start of the World Cup. The tournament is scheduled to begin on October 8, with India’s opening match against Australia in Chennai.

The Confirmed Squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul

Ishan Kishan

Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Siraj