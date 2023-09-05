Celebrated Gospel musician Stevie ‘Wazisomo’ Muliya is back with a summer banger titled ‘Confidence Yanga’ which he has featured Afro Gospel star Nehemiah Mazunda also known as Success.

Muliya released the summer hit on Monday 4th September, 2023 and it was premiered on Radio 2’s ‘Made On Monday’ program which was hosted by Joy Nathu.

The musician cum media personality, said the song which is a fusion of amapiano and afro beat, is all about thanking God for He has been the source of confidence that keeps one going despite some tribulations.

‘Mr Grace’ is very optimistic that apart from encouraging people on spiritual perspective, ‘Confidence Yanga’ will be a song to spice up events during this summer.

“As we are heading towards summer festivities we are also hoping that this song which is a fusion of Amapiano and Afro beat will be enjoyed in various gigs.

“Confidence Yanga which I have featured Success, is a summer gospel banger which I believe will be enjoyed by all gospel music lovers in Malawi and of course abroad,” said Muliya.

The Times Television and Radio Presenter further said the song is part of his second album, ‘Zisomo Volume 2 which is expected to be launched in this year’s festive season.

Confidence Yanga featuring Success has been produced by Hope Cizzle, J Mass and Chawa Beats.