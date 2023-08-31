Student presidents from public universities in Malawi had an audience with Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa on the recent fees hike in public universities.

According to Student Representative Council (SRC) president for the University of Malawi (Unima) Humble Bondo, the student presidents sought assistance from Nankhumwa since government is not doing anything on their request that the fees hike is exorbitant to students who come from poor background.

Bondo indicated that all public university students’ president wrote Minister of Education to intervene on the matter but the minister hasn’t responded to their plea till date.

“We met the leader of opposition in parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa in his parliament office in the capital Lilongwe and he sympathized with our predicament. He has assured us that he will bring our plight to the attention of government,” he highlighted.

The Unima SRC president also indicated that the leader of opposition has given them a go ahead as students to do whatever they can until government understands their cry.

He expressed disappointment that government officials who are supposed to be responsible for the concerns of students are giving them a cold shoulder at a time like this.

Bondo has, however, urged students to be courageous in the fight against fees hike until they win.

Student Presidents from Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHES), Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), University of Malawi (UNIMA) and Mzuzu University (MZUNI) are the student presidents that were present at the meeting.