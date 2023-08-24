Senior Chief Mwabulambya has asked government to construct a modern hospital in the district, saying the current hospital is small as the district is fast growing.

He made the call on Thursday during handover of medical equipment and supplies to Chitipa District Council through the Ministry of Health by Press Trust.

Senior Chief Mwabulambya said health workers are overwhelmed with patients at the hospital as it caters even patients from Tanzania and Zambia.

“We don’t have a district hospital in Chitipa because this was a health centre in those days. The facility is very small with the fast growing of the district,” Senior Chief Mwabulambya said.

Chitipa District Council Chairperson Towerachalo Mnyenyembe concurred with the Senior Chief, saying even health centres in Chitipa district are few and there is need to construct more.

On her part, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda acknowledged the challenges health workers face at the health facility saying she has taken the request on board.

But she was quick to say that plans are in pipeline to construct the health centre at Kapoka and health posts at Titi, Kavomolo, Zimelo and Sokolo.

Press Trust is expanding Nthalire health centre into a community rural hospital.

Reported by Aliko Munde