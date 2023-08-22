A Mzimba based organisation, Communities in Development Activities (COIDA) has expressed concern over failure by a contractor to complete construction of Chimkusa Stadium which started in 2018 and was set to be completed in 2022 .

In a letter addressed to the Ministry of Transport and Public Works, Director of Public Procurement, M’mbelwa District Council and other relevant stakeholders, Executive Director for COIDA, Patrick Jonathan Mwale demands an update on the project.

“Failure to complete the stadium on time has adverse effects on public perception and overall development projects. Therefore, we would like to seek clarity on the delay,” he says in the letter.

According to Mwale, the contractor has no adequate materials in stock, blaming it on delayed funding from the government.

M’mbelwa District Council Spokesperson, Joel Phiri said on Monday that the council is also concerned with the failure to complete the project on time.

He said: “Manobec Construction Company wrote a letter of no objection to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority to request additional funds since the project has been hit with devaluation. The project will continue if the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority acknowledges the letter of no objection.”

Phiri highlighted that failure to complete the project on time has dramatically affected the council’s capacity to generate revenue from the events requiring the facility.

Chimkusa Stadium project commenced in 2018 and was supposed to be completed in 2022. It is projected to be completed in 2024 after failing to meet its mid 2023 deadline.

Reported by Austine Kachilika