President Lazarus Chakwera has urged Malawian professionals and investors in diaspora to invest back home and contribute to development of the country.

The president was engaging Malawian professionals and investors based in South Africa on Monday as part of his side engagements at 15th BRICS Summit which officially opens on Tuesday August 22 at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

In an interview after the meeting, Minister of Finance, Sosten Gwengwe said the investors showcased their investment interests to the president.

“These investors are making it big in number of sectors including telecommunications and construction in South Africa among others.

“The good thing is that a number of them are already active in a number of investments back home. The president has just emphasised that Malawi will only develop if Malawians take the lead in championing development,” he said.

Representative of Malawian investors and professionals in South Africa, Fumu Msiska said they had a very fruitful meeting with the president and the team is ready to invest back home.

The president will also meet South African investors on Tuesday.

Reported by Manasse Nyirenda in Johannesburg, South Africa