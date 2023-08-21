Governance and human rights advocate, Undule Mwakasungula, says it is too early and unacceptable to be calling Malawi “a failed state”, arguing that the term describes a country with poorer governance compared to that of Malawi.

Mwakasungula was reacting to Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) statement released on Sunday, August 20th 2023, which highlighted the economic challenges the country is currently facing and expressed concern about the country’s trajectory.

The HRDC statement identified several pressing issues, including the escalating cost of living, the fertilizer procurement fiasco, an imminent food crisis, fuel and forex shortages, and an escalating debt crisis.

By articulating clear expectations and advocating for specific actions, HRDC is urging for a proactive approach to resolving these issues and emphasizes the paramount importance of transparency, accountability, and responsible governance, which are essential for constructing a brighter future for the nation.

In his reaction through a Monday press statement, Mwakasungula who acknowledged the socioeconomic challenges Malawi is facing, said it is imperative to inspire hope and a sense of purpose, rather than focusing solely on the challenges or succumbing to despair.

Mwakasungula said it is important to note that the Malawi government has taken some bold steps to addressing the challenges which he said is an indication that it recognizes the problems and a willingness to take action.

“It is important to acknowledge that the government has taken some steps to address the situation, such as cancelling the fertilizer procurement deal with Romanian firm East Bridge Estate and initiating efforts to recover funds from the K750 million deal.

“While the challenges we face are indeed serious and require urgent attention, it may be more constructive to view them as symptoms of underlying problems that need to be addressed, rather than labelling the country as drifting towards a failed state,” said Mwakasungula in a statement.

The governance and human rights advocate further pointed out that although the challenges are severe, it is important to focus on the specific issues at hand and the potential for reform and recovery.

He further cautioned stakeholders and Malawians at large on calling Malawi a failed state which he opposed, saying the description has negative implications intentionally.

“It is crucial to understand that the term “failed state” is a highly charged and complex label that can have significant implications both domestically and internationally. It is typically used to describe a country with weak institutions, poor governance, chronic violence, and a lack of basic public services.

“I believe that our country Malawi has not reached that level. Therefore, applying this term to our country should be done with caution and a thorough understanding of our context,” he added.

He then invited people to support government’s efforts to address the challenges while holding leaders accountable for their actions, saying in times of crisis, it is important for people to come together and work towards finding solutions.

“It is also essential to note that although the situation is difficult, it is not hopeless. With decisive action from the government, support from the people and international partners, we can overcome these challenges and build a stronger, more prosperous future for our country,” said Mwakasungula.

Mwakasungula concluded by saying that building national unity and progress requires collective effort from all Malawians, regardless of political, religious, ethnic, regional background.