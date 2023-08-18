FCB Nyasa Big Bullets head coach Kalisto Pasuwa has revealed that he failed to sign two foreign players because they would have demanded more than what his club could manage to offer.

Speaking a day before leaving for Equatorial Guinea for Bullets’ first leg encounter against Dragon FC in the CAF Champions League preliminary first round match at Estadio de Malabo on Sunday, Pasuwa said he would have loved to beef up his squad but Bullets would not have managed to pay what they wanted.

“As a coach, I can go to Zimbabwe and recruit a player there, but their salaries are more than what they can get here. We may end up bringing players who would not agree to terms with what is being offered. I think I have a limit in terms of the budget that we have here, which is lower than what our friends would ask for,” he said.

He was also quick to express his concerns about his team’s injuries ahead of the trip, saying it’s giving him too much headache to be losing players in each and every match.

“Most of the time, we are losing the spine of the team where most of regular players are getting injured in each and every game we play. Those are the players that are missing and they are very crucial to our team because the majority of the players are youngsters and at times, they can’t keep the ball for more than five seconds which requires us to manage them, but we can’t do anything, we need everyone to be ready like I always say,” he said.

On Sunday’s opposition, Pasuwa admitted to having no knowledge to know Dragon FC.

“We don’t know much about our opponents. As a coach, I have faced Equatorial Guinea as a national team coach but not Dragon FC as a club. We will do everything to get the result and return back home with an advantage heading into the second leg,” he concluded.

Bullets will be without Mike Mkwate, Alick Lungu, Stanley Billiat, and Hassan Kajoke due to injuries they are currently nursing.