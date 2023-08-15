A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Rumphi for raping a 5-year-old child.

Rumphi Police spokesperson Sergeant Tupeliwe Kabwilo has identified the suspect as Patrick Phiri.

Kabwilo says on the material day, the victim was playing around with her grandmother.

Phori later coaxed her into his house where he sexually abused the child.

The child was referred to Rumphi District Hospital where medical examination revealed that there was penetration.

Phiri is expected to be charged with defilement which attracts a sentence of life in prison.

The suspect comes from Akatcha village, Traditional Authority Mkumba in Phalombe district.