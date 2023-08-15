Zomba Senior Resident Magistrate Court has sentenced 22-year-old Aubi Thomas to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.

Assistant Public Relations Officer for Zomba Police Station Sonia Chipao has confirmed the conviction of Aubi Thomas.

Chipao told Malawi24 that the court heard through state prosecutor Sub-Inspector Chimpazi Katukwana that Aubi committed the offence in June this year for having a sexual relationship with the girl.

She further said that Katukwana told the court that Aubi invited the victim to his house on June 10, 2023 where she spent two weeks there. The girl was then withdrawn from the accused’s house by her parents after a long search.

The mother later reported the matter to the police who referred them to Chingale Health Centre where it was confirmed that the girl was indeed defiled.

Appearing before the court, Thomas pleaded guilty to the count and prayed for court’s mercy saying he is young and first offender.

However, in his submission, state prosecutor Sub-Inspector Katukwana pleaded for a meaningful sentence since the offence committed is serious in nature.

Passing sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Yohane Munthali concurred with the state and sentenced Aubi Thomas to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Thomas hails from Chindunga village, Traditional Authority Sitola in Machinga district.