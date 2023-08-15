The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has today released results of the 2023 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) and Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) examinations.

Speaking at a presser, Minister of Education Madalitso Kambauwa Wilima commended MANEB for releasing exams in time.

Kambauwa also noted that this is the fourth time the country is having leakage free exams since the re-administered MSCE examinations in 2020. She described this is a good development.

“The exams were leakage free and this very good and as a Ministry we are very proud of this,” said Wirima.

Announcing the results MANEB Executive Director Professor Dorophy Nampota said out of 267 330 learners who sat for the PSLCE, 234 ,644 have passed representing 87 percent pass rate, an improvement over the 83 percent pass rate recorded last year.

For JCE, the board said out of 168, 219 candidates who sat for examinations, 122, 219, have passed. The result represents pass rate of 72.65 % which is a slight decline from 73.07 % of 2022.

On PSLCE, best performing districts in descending order are as follows: Nkhatabay, Zomba Urban, Rumphi, Mzuzu City, Phalombe, Likoma, Zomba Rural, Mulanje, Dedza and Thyolo.

On JCE, top 10 best performing districts in descending order are as follows: Likoma, Phalombe, Zomba Urban, Zomba Rural, Chitipa, Mulanje, Ntchisi, Mzuzu City, Karonga and Dedza.