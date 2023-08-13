Driemo has proved to be evolving into the most loved young star as he filled the giant Comesa Hall at Mzaliwa album launch.

The Ntchisi boy as popularly known in the music circles, who was born Shafie Phiri, launched Mzaliwa album on Saturday night at Comesa Hall in Blantyre where multitudes gathered to support and witness Driemo’s prowess and captivating performances.

At 1900 hours, the giant Comesa was almost full with cashiers at the door busy while cars flooded the Trade Fair campus, overflowing to the left lane of the Masauko Chipembere highway.

Before Driemo gave a testament to his exceptional talent, it was time for supporting artists who included Zeze Kingston, Piksy, Leslie, Saint just to mention very few, who gave the crowd nothing but heartfelt performances, leaving scars of excitement on the attendees.

Later, Driemo, the love songs magician, took over at around 23:00 hours, showcasing his skillful performance which was highlighted by a unique costume reveal that fit his energetic stage movements.

The crowd proved to be in deep love with the ‘Pano’ hitmaker as they could be heard resonating together with Driemo in anthems including the newly released Popo and other masterpieces such as Mojo, Mtendere, No insurance and Unkandisinthiranji.

After Driemo, Kell Kay, Eli Njuchi, another promising fire and not forgetting the legendary Skeffa Chimoto who invited on stage Blacks Missionaries’ keyboard player Chizondi Fumulani, gave it fire and energized the room to its fullness.

Meanwhile, Driemo through his Facebook page, has thanked people who supported his Mzaliwa album launch.

“Chonena Ndilibe. Thanks to all that supported me during my debut album ‘Mzaliwa’ launch. Thanks to all that attended the launch, the supporting artists, the sponsors, and everyone reading this right now. It has always been your love and support taking us this far. Thank you so much,” thanked Driemo.

The Kakaland boy says the Mzaliwa Album will be available on all streaming sites this coming Tuesday.