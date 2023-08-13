Everlasting Life Missionary Church held a two days women conference in Zomba under the theme ‘ Woman of influence’

Mrs Maggie Chikopa who is a leader of women in the church called on fellow women to play active role in the church saying women have potential to develop their families and the church.

Maggie, wife to Apostle James Chikopa, leader of Everlasting Life Missionary Church in Malawi said the church decided to hold the women conference to provide a forum which should all women to discuss ways of improving their families and affairs of the church.

Chikopa observed that most women have low esteem adding that this has negative bearing on their life and on the development of the church.

“A woman has an important role in the society as such we decided to hold the conference to discuss ways of empowering them to take a leading role in their respective families, in the church and on national development,” said Maggie Chikopa.

Guest of honour at the conference, Loveness Macheke said there was need for women to meet to share knowledge and skills on how to manage affairs of the families and the church.

Macheke who is from Fountain of Victory Church called on the women to put God first in everything saying God takes charge of everything they may want to achieve in life.

Speaking at the close of the two days women conference, Apostle James Chikopa founder of Everlasting Life Missionary Church thanked all the women that attended the gathering and expressed hope that the women will put into practice what they discussed.

Apostle Chikopa therefore called on the women to avoid looking down upon themselves saying women have potential to effectively contribute to church and national development.

Women from Zomba and Thyolo and other districts attended the women conference.