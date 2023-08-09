President Lazarus Chakwera says former Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe’s contributions to Malawi will forever be remembered.

In a statement today, Chakwera said he and the First Lady are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Gondwe who was also Vice President (North) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“His dedicated service and contributions to our nation will forever be remembered. Please accept our heartfelt condolences during this difficult time.

“May his legacy continue to inspire us all,” reads part of the statement.

In a Facebook post, former President Peter Mutharika and said Gondwe will remain in the history of Malawi as one of the most distinguished and accomplished economists and politicians.

“He has been instrumental in the stabilisation of the Malawi economy during the DPP regimes,” said Mutharika who is also DPP leader

He added that Gondwe shall always remain an inspiration to the DPP and the entire nation.

“As we mourn, we take cognizance of his greatness and therefore challenged to continue from where his road has ended,” said Mutharika.

Former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Dalitso Kabambe, in a Facebook post, has described Gondwe as his mentor, friend and pillar.

“You have accomplished many good things in life, for the country and the DPP. You worked hard and followed the path of integrity,” said Kabambe.

Gondwe, who served as Finance Minister under Peter Mutharika and Bingu wa Mutharika, collapsed yesterday at his home in LIlongwe and was pronounced dead at Adventist Hospital where he was taken.

DPP Treasurer General and Rumphi North Legislator Jappie Mhango said Gondwe held discussions with DPP members at his residence in Lilongwe until around 8pm on Tuesday.

“He called us to talk about unity in the party and the direction that we need to take. I left around 8pm. However, I was called late in the evening around 10pm that he was not feeling well.

“We took him to Adventist Hospital, where doctors told us that he was already dead when he got there. We have lost a pillar and I am, speechless. He was a father to me,” Mhango has told the local media.