World Bank has stopped providing loans to Uganda over the country’s homosexuality law.

This comes following the Anti-homosexuality Act which was enacted by the country’s president Yoweri Museveni.

The law introduces tougher punishment for same-sex relations including death penalty for people engaged in gay sex with children under the age of 18. The law also stipules capital punishment for transmission of illness such as HIV/AIDS through gay sex and a 20-year sentence for promotion of homosexuality. Firms including media and non-governmental organisations that knowingly promote homosexuality will also incur harsh fines, the law says.

In a press statement, the World Bank says that Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act fundamentally contradicts the World Bank Group’s values because the bank believes its vision to eradicate poverty on a livable planet can only succeed if it includes everyone irrespective of race, gender or sexuality.

According to the bank, inclusion and non-discrimination sit at the heart of its work around the world hence the law undermines such efforts.

“Immediately after the law was enacted, the World Bank deployed a team to Uganda to review our portfolio in the context of the new legislation. That review determined additional measures are necessary to ensure projects are implemented in alignment with our environmental and social standards.

“Our goal is to protect sexual and gender minorities from discrimination and exclusion in the projects we finance. These measures are currently under discussion with the authorities.

“No new public financing to Uganda will be presented to our Board of Executive Directors until the efficacy of the additional measures has been tested.

“Third-party monitoring and grievance redress mechanisms will significantly increase, allowing us to take corrective action as necessary,” reads the statement released by the World Bank.

In June, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said his government will not be moved by anyone over the country’s anti-homosexuality law and stated that Uganda is ready to go to war and to face economic sanctions.