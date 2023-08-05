South African DStv Premiership side Moroka Swallows has completed the signing of Flames forward Gabadinho Mhango on a two-year deal.

The announcement comes barely hours after the former Amazulu forward was released by the Durban based club.

This has become Mhango’s sixth club since his arrival in South Africa 2013 from Big Bullets (now FCB Nyasa Big Bullets).

He started his career with Bloemfontein Celtic, where he played for four seasons before joining Bidvest Wits in 2016.

At Wits, he played for three seasons where he won the Absa Premiership and the Telkom Knockout Cup.

After the 2018/19 season, he was signed by Orlando Pirates, where he won the MTN8 and the Golden Boot award when he scored 16 goals alongside Mamelodi Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile.

At Pirates, he was released by the Soweto giants at the end of the 2019/20 season before being signed by Amazulu, where he played for one season.

On Friday, just a day before their first league match in the new season, Amazulu released 15 players, including Mhango, who has now found a new home with Swallows.