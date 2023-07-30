Malawi National Netball Team put in a dominant display over Barbados as they returned to winning ways at the Netball World Cup in South Africa.

The Queens have beaten Barbados 84-48 in Group B of the World Cup.

The Malawi National Netball Team won their first game against Scotland on Friday before losing to England yesterday.

The result was followed by controversy as players led by captain Jane Chimaliro in a viral video blamed the loss on Australia based Mwai Kumwenda, saying she refused to come on as a substitute.

This morning, the Netball Association of Malawi released a statement in which it said the situation was being managed.

“We have our next game today against Barbados and the players are ready to die for mother Malawi,” said the association.

Just as promised, the Queens, with Mwai starting, dominated as they opened a 10 goal lead in the first quarter. At the end of the second quarter they were leading 43-22

In the third quarter Malawi led 64-35 and the match ended 84-48.

Malawi coach Sam Kanyenda said the team executed their game plan and the players were hungry for a win.

Following the win, Malawi could face Group A winners Australia in their next game.

Speaking to the local media, Mwai Kumwenda said Australia is the top ranked team in the world but the Queens are ready to face any team at the tournament.