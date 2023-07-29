A video showing former Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) presenter Geoffrey Kapusa in tears has gone viral on social media, leading to an appeal for support for the former television host.

In the video Malawi24 has seen, Kapusa’s former MBC colleagues are seen delivering foodstuffs and other items at his house in Blantyre.

Kapusa who looks frail hugs each of the four people before breaking into tears.

The video has been trailed by speculations that Kapusa is depressed or sick.

Meanwhile, social media activist Gerald Kampanikiza has appealed to people on social media to assist the former television host who rose to fame in the early 2000s when hosting Splash On.

“Mr Jeffrey Kapusa aka Mr Splash stays in Nkolokosa. He is on 0884103648. You can use this number to send your contributions direct to him. Currently, he is staying alone and our contributions will mean a lot to him as he is going through tough times so too is depression,” wrote Kampanikiza on his Facebook Page.

Kapusa who is also known as Mr Splash was fired from MBC in 2017 after criticising the broadcaster for focusing on programs that attacked the then opposition Malawi Congress Party.

After leaving MBC, he joined Mibawa Television before moving to Times Television where he worked for a few months