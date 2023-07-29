Soldiers from Kaning’ina Forest have travelled from Mzuzu to Karonga to face Chitipa United at Karonga Stadium, a no-go zone where giants have falled this season.

Team of the moment Chitipa United have played seven games at home and are yet to taste defeat.

Moyale are coming from a win in FDH Bank Cup against Silver Strikers in Mzuzu.

Speaking ahead of the game, Moyale Barracks Coach Nicolas Mhango said his boys are ready to win at Karonga Stadium on Saturday.

“This is a very important game to us, we are playing every game as a final because we are not comfortable where we are and we want to push and end the first round with wins,” said Mhango.

Chitipa United coach McDonald Mtetemera said Karonga is becoming a no-go zone for visiting teams.

“We use youthful players and Karonga is now becoming a no-go area to other teams, we will make sure to end first round in 4,” he said.

Chitipa have managed to beat Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets at home. They have also shared points with Silver Strikers, and are on fourth position with 26 points, while Moyale are on 8th position with 17 points.