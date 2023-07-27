Minister of Trade Simplex Chithyola has assured cross-border traders in the country that his ministry will create conducive environment for the businesspersons amid concerns that the traders are ill-treated by officials at the borders and are forced to pay a lot of money when clearing their goods.

Chithyola made the remarks in Parliament on Wednesday when Parliamentary Committee on Trade, Tourism and Industry presented a report on conditions of Malawian Borders which highlighted challenges in terms of security and mistreatment Traders face.

Among others, the report indicates that cross-border Traders especially women are treated badly as they spend days before their goods are cleared and that they pay high duty costs which contribute to loss.

In its recommendations, the committee proposed that government should consider revision of duty tax for goods in all borders.

In his response, Minister of Trade Simplex Chithyola said his Ministry will engage Malawi Revenue Authority to find out how best the duty can be calculated.

“Let me assure you that government is trying to create conducive environment for cross-border traders as we will engage all stakeholders including MRA to address the concerns”, said Chithyola.

He added that His ministry already started addressing some of the issues highlighted in the report.

Members bemoaned the attitude of staff manning borders for lacking courtesy and mistreating their fellow Malawians.

The sentiments on the need to review the current Customs and Excise regime were also echoed by Deputy Minister of Local Government Owen Chomanika.

Members of the Committee were also urged to visit all airports and borders in order to appreciate operations as well as put up recommendations on how to improve the same.

Members of Cross-border Traders Association petitioned Parliament to address some of the challenges they have been facing including mistreatment by MRA and Police officers at the borders, harassment, high transportation costs and high tax among others.

It was also revealed through the report that Traders are charged duty of 30% for their goods at the border.

Members adopted the report and the Minister assure that he will provide comprehensive response within 14 days.