Jillz returns with the new single “Fela” featuring Quest and Achina Gattah Ase, a Malawian hip hop duo.

Platinum-selling producer and artist, Jillz, is slowly taking over the industry with one hit after another. This time, the South Africa-based artist is making ties to home as he links up with close industry mates, Quest and Achina Gattah Ase, for the new banger “Fela”.

The song premiered on MBC Radio 2 FM’s popular radio show ‘Made On Monday’ before later being made available on digital streaming platforms (DSPs) for public consumption.

Jillz first introduced his song by running a quick competition for the first 7 people to give the correct guess of the name of the other artist to feature on his song, with winners walking away with airtime worth K10,000 each.

“YO FAM!! Got a new single coming out featuring 2 fellow Malawian Artists QUEST MW and Someone else. I WILL BE GIVING AWAY K10000 KWACHA WORTH OF AIRTIME TO 7 PEOPLE WHO CAN GUESS THE OTHER ARTIST”, Jillz posted.

The new joint falls in soon after Jillz’s previous project “Mud to Water”, which was released earlier in February, highlighting the prominent growth of the musician’s career and experimentation of new sounds.

Set up on a saucy beat, the new song does justice by blending together the vocals of the different artists, showing off their unique skills and capabilities to make a classic tune. A track full of energy, this song will definitely get you vibing and have you singing along verse by verse. A guaranteed street jam, this is one song that will keep on bangin’ for the rest of the year!

Not new to the game, Jillz is one artist that has climbed his way to the top while pioneering through the game to reach new grassroots.

Commonly known for producing Cassper Nyovest’s “Move For Me”, Jillz has since been topping the charts as one of the industry’s favorite go-to leads in representing elite artists on sounds, while also having closely worked alongside popular industry names such as Benny Chill, Phantom Steeze, Sho Madjozi, and the late DJ Dimplez among others.

After inking a deal with Universal Music Group in 2019, Jillz got his production officially recognized on Cassper Nyovest’s song “Move For Me” featuring Boskasie, which became Certified Platinum with 2.4 Million Streams, and showcased his style and skills as a versatile artist and producer, and earned him a spot in the limelight.

Now broadening his horizon to new genres, Jillz aims to introduce a different side of him that his fan base hasn’t seen before.

The song “Fela” is available now on all major streaming platforms.