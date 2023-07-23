President Lazarus Chakwera and First Lady Monica Chakwera will travel to Tanzania on Tuesday to attend Human Capital Summit in Dar es Salaam.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Chakwera will depart Malawi on Tuesday at 5PM and is expected to return on Thursday, 27th July, in the morning.

In Tanzania, Chakwera will address the summit to promote Malawi’s interests in health, labour, youth empowerment, education and early child development for the achievement of Agenda 2063 of the African Union.

The ministry hopes this will potentially unlock financing for Malawi in these areas.

The heads of state summit is being hosted by Tanzania with support from World Bank and will be held under the theme ‘Investing in people for building a high productivity, inclusive, resilient economy.’

The trip to Tanzania comes days after Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan visited Malawi for three days earlier this month.