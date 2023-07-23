A Nkhata Bay resident has provided funds for construction of a staffroom block at Mandezu Primary School and Chakunda Bridge in the area of Traditional Authority Timbiri in the district.

The resident, Jacob Mtambalika, has provided K1.5 million for the staffroom block, K300,000 for the bridge and K300,000 for the rehabilitation of a football ground at Lwazi Mission primary school in the area.

Speaking to the local media, Group Village Head Mzimu from the area said Mtambalika has a passion to transform the area.

He added that the area has for a long time, been neglected in terms of development.

Two weeks ago, Mtambalika also made available K11m for construction of Mbombozi bridge in the area which becomes impassable every year during rainy season.

According to Chirundu FM of Nkhata Bay, Ntambalika plans to contest for Member of Parliament of Nkhata-Bay North-West constituency in the 2025.