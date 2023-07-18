Police at Kanengo in the capital Lilongwe have arrested two men for robbing a passenger of K2.3 million and two cellphones.

Kanengo police public relations officer Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira, identified the two suspects as Kondwani Khwakhwa, aged 36 and Stimara Mkwapatira aged 39.

Inspector Ngwira told this publication that on June 14 this year, Billy Kachedwa went to GateWay Mall in Lilongwe where he withdrew some money and after the transactions, he went to a stage and while there, a Toyota Passo arrived.

Unsuspecting, Kachedwa boarded the motor vehicle which had no registration number, going back to Nsungwi where he stays, but when they arrived at BNS, the driver diverted from the main road saying he was avoiding traffic congestion.

After arriving at a certain place, the driver and other ‘passengers’ in the vehicle attacked Kachedwa and robbed him of the said amount and cellphones before abandoning him.

Following a report, officers at Nsungwi Police Unit have been investigating the case leading to the duo’s arrest and they have since been charged with robbery.

Khwakhwa hails from Bawi Village, Traditional Authority Kwataine in Ntcheu while his accomplice hails from Chowe Village, Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.

Meanwhile, Police have advised people to always be cautious when boarding small motor vehicles and has also encouraged the public to where possible board well known motor vehicles such as minibuses, to avoid such incidents.