Three people have died after a lorry with 20 passengers on board hit a stationary truck at Gwaza village, near Mthandizi along the Ntcheu-Dedza stretch of the M1 road.

Six others have sustained various degrees of injuries following the accident.

Ntcheu Police Spokesperson Rabecca Ndiwate said the accident occurred this morning as the driver of the lorry registration number MHG 6492, was driving from the direction of Balaka heading to Ntcheu with 20 passengers on board.

At Gwaza village near Mthandizi, the lorry hit the rear offside corner of a freightliner registration number ZA 1199/TO 6696 which was stationary on the nearside lane.

Three people suffered severe head injuries following the crash and were pronounced dead upon arrival at Ntcheu District Hospital.

Ndiwate identified the three as Focus Naisi, Omar Anafi and Adam Kabotolo.

She added that those who survived with injuries are currently receiving medical treatment at Ntcheu District Hospital.

Meanwhile, Police have urged people to desist from carrying passengers in open vehicles to avoid accidents of similar kind,” cautions Ndiwate.